Casey Mutryn has long been one of the top '08s in the country. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Aug. 1 is always a date circled on the calendar for top college hockey prospects entering their junior year in high school.

The NCAA came down on college hockey recruiting with two ground-breaking rules in 2019. The first was colleges couldn’t begin recruiting players until Jan. 1 of their sophomore year in high school. The second was players couldn’t receive verbal offers (and give out verbal commitments) until Aug. 1 of that same year.

This year will be an interesting one for the region.

There are a handful of high-end forwards who will be newsworthy nationally. But where things get intriguing for the region is all the forwards after them who are shaping up to be Division 1 prospects.

Those are players that schools are projecting will ascend into strong Division 1 college hockey players.

Here are 12 forwards to keep an eye on when Aug. 1 arrives this week. A separate story will come out on defensemen and goalies.