12 former prep stars to watch in the 2025 men’s Beanpot

Teddy Stiga spent a year with Belmont Hill in 2021-22. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It’s the first Monday of February, and New England hockey fans know what that means.

The Beanpot is back.

The men’s tournament takes center stage at TD Garden over the next two weeks, with Boston University taking on Harvard and two-time defending champion Northeastern facing No. 1 nationally ranked Boston College in the semifinal round on Feb. 3. The winners will face off a week later for the championship.

All four Beanpot teams are chock full of players who honed their craft locally at the prep level. Of course, many of those players are native to New England as well.

Here are some former New England prep standouts who will battle for the Beanpot.