12 ex-prep players to track in junior hockey this season

Dylan Hunt posted 40 points last season for Milton Academy. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The New England prep hockey season begins in less than a month. When it does so, there will be various high-end players to watch throughout the region.

But a trend has popped up over the last 10 years.

Sometimes, the best prep players depart for junior hockey before they graduate. That includes the United States Hockey League (USHL), British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and North American Hockey League (NAHL). This season was no different.

The big benefit of moving on is playing against better older players. Those players who leave often face a different kind of adversity than their peers in prep. Instead of playing top-line minutes, they may be relegated to the fourth line or watching many games as a scratch.

For some, it works out great. For others, not so much. Every player is different.

We don't know what will happen yet with these 12 players. But they're worth tracking throughout this season.

LAST YEAR'S CROP: Check out the players who left early last season

One thing to note: Players who graduated prep and are now playing junior don't count for this story. That would be a long article.

Let's dive in.