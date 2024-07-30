Kaiden Donia played at Groton this past winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

We've already taken a look at the forwards. Now it's time to look at the defensemen and the goalies to watch for Aug. 1.

The NCAA came down on college hockey recruiting with two ground-breaking rules in 2019. The first was colleges couldn’t begin recruiting players until Jan. 1 of their sophomore year in high school. The second was players couldn’t receive verbal offers (and give out verbal commitments) until Aug. 1 of that same year.

The defensemen in this story are all definite Division 1 prospects. All have an upside that could one day propel them to success at the Division 1 level. They are all getting attention.

As for the goalies, it's still very early. One, however, is an exception.

Let's dive in.

