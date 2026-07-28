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Logan Cotter was a standout defender for St. Mark's this past winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)
We've looked at the top forwards for Aug. 1 recruiting. Now it's time to think about the top defensemen and goalies.
Despite the day the transfer portal opens, August 1 is still — for now — the biggest day on the men's college hockey recruiting calendar. Rising juniors in high school become eligible to accept offers from Division 1 programs.
There was plenty of action last Aug. 1, the first since the CHL ruling. Most schools didn't recruit as many players as they once did.
But that makes Aug. 1 even more important than it previously was.
Schools are mostly adding depth through the transfer portal and from the CHL. But on Aug. 1, and in the following days, schools are looking to commit the best of the best from the next class of players.
Future difference-makers.
To reflect this, I've listed fewer players than in years past. These are my own rankings of how I’d look at the top ‘09 and ‘10 defensemen and goalies who are now eligible to commit. I took into account how they are right now, mixed with my projections for them.
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