12 defenders among the ’09s to watch for the 2025 QMJHL Draft

Easton Anello made Select 16 Camp and played at Williston Northampton this past season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We've looked at the '09 forwards. Now, it's time to go over the '09 defensemen and goalies who could be picked in this weekend's QMJHL Draft.

On Friday and Saturday, the QMJHL Draft will take place at the Vidéotron Center in Quebec City.

While '06s, '07s and '08s are on the lists from New England, as well as Quebec and Atlantic Canada, the '09s will likely be the main focus.

And for the first time, New Englanders should be a hot commodity given the CHL ruling last November, allowing prospects who play in the CHL to be eligible for Division 1 NCAA hockey.

Here is our look at 10 defensemen and two goalies who, in my opinion, are prime candidates to be picked this weekend.