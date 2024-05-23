Joe Feinberg showed well at the Mass. Hockey Festival's Final 40. (Team Shred Photography)

Every player who played in Mass. Hockey Festival's Final 40 raised their stock.

That's it. I was kidding about the 11 prospects. I'm granting you all a rise in your stocks.

Of course, I joke on the second part. But the first part is true — being judged as one of the 40 best players in your birth year in your state is an honor. That's a big deal.

But who boosted their stock even more at the Mass. Hockey Festival?

Players who are already committed to a Division 1 college were left out of this story. So, too, were players included in last year's story.

For this, it really came down to players who showed a large improvement at the festival. We went into this event knowing top '08s like Noah Survilas (Winthrop, Mass.) and Matthew Krayer (Concord, Mass.) were going to be real good and they were. Their stocks were already high.

Also, no 2009-born players were included in this story.

Let's dive in.