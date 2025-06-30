11 uncommitted U19 standouts from 2025 Wizards Showcase

Kate Hayes was a strong play-driver in transition for the Bay State Breakers. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BEDFORD, Mass. — The Wizards Showcase always marks one of the top events on the offseason calendar.

This past weekend, 34 teams from across New England, the U.S. and even Canada flocked to the Edge Sports Center from Thursday to Sunday with exciting prospects in the U19, U16 and U14 age groups taking the ice.

I made it out to games on Thursday and Friday, focusing on the U16 and U19 action.

It's an especially key time for rising juniors and seniors as they look to separate themselves in front of college coaches who may be watching. Rising juniors became eligible to commit on June 15.

Here are 12 uncommitted forwards among the U19s who stood out. We'll tackle standout U16s in a separate article later this week.