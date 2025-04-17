Keegan Kazan had 34 points for Brunswick this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When the New England District boys camp kicks off for all players on Friday, everyone will be competing for spots at USA Hockey Select Camps.

The '08s will battle to make Select 17 Camp, while the '09s and '10s will fight to make Select 16 and 15 Camps, respectively.

But the weekend also provides a great showcase for players to perform at their best in front of Division 1 college coaches.

The '10s are still far from getting college eyes on them, while the '09s are on the cusp of being recruited and committing. The '08s, however, are in the middle of it.

Below are 11 players who have impressed over the winter. These aren't the only 10 players. Countless more will emerge after the weekend.

NEW ENGLAND DISTRICT CAMP: Full rosters and schedules for the weekend

A friendly reminder: The New England District makes up every state in the region except for Massachusetts, which is its own district, according to USA Hockey.

Here are 11 uncommitted players to keep an eye on this weekend.