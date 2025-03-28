New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

11 uncommitted players to watch at 16U boys USA Hockey Nationals

Garrit Turcotte posted 78 points for Seacoast Performance Academy this season. (MS Films)

Even though the New England prep and high school hockey seasons are over, there are still more important games to play.

Four New England 16U teams will make the trip to Verona, Wisc., for the USA Hockey national championships from April 1-6. Those teams are Seacoast Performance Academy, Mount St. Charles, Mid Fairfield and East Coast Militia.

SPA is the highest-seated team at No. 7, while Mount St. Charles is No. 9, Mid Fairfield is No. 12 and East Coast Militia is No. 15.

While a national championship is on the mind of all four teams, playing at a high level in front of college coaches and junior scouts is also a priority next week.

Here are 11 uncommitted players who should be watched closely.

Let's dive in.

