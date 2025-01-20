11 standouts, takeaways from Pope Francis’ 3-0 win over Reading

Matteo Cuccovia (middle) celebrates after scoring for Pope Francis against Reading. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

READING, Mass. — Pope Francis waltzed into Burbank Ice Arena on a cold and snowy day and made a statement.

The Cardinals took down Reading, 3-0, in a battle between the two teams atop the MIAA's latest power rankings.

After a scoreless first period, Pope Francis got on the board with just under five minutes to play in the second. Junior forward Liam Dolan rushed down the right side and threw a pass middle to junior Joe Orszulak, who pitched it over Reading senior goalie Owen Holland.

Pope added to its lead late in the third. With just under six minutes remaining, junior forward Matteo Cuccovia deposited a chance in front to make it 2-0. Then, with 18.9 seconds left, junior Matt Regan ripped one in, extending the lead to 3-0.

The game, however, won't impact records since it was an MIAA endowment game. It also won't count towards MIAA power rankings, so Pope Francis stayed at 10-2-0, while Reading is still 7-1-1. For our rankings on Thursday, their records will include this game.

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways.