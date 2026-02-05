Elizabeth Allen (right) and Devon Moore (left) celebrate Allen's goal in Dexter Southfield's win over Phillips Exeter. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

EXETER, N.H. — Dexter Southfield let the scoreboard do the talking.

As the physicality and emotions intensified, so did Dexter's lead as the No. 6 Shields pulled away from No. 8 Phillips Exeter for a 5-1 win.

Teagan Beigel (Natick, Mass.), Devon Moore (Milton, Mass.) and Maggie Chudzinski (Needham, Mass.) each had a goal and an assist for Dexter (13-2-2). Addie Sutherland (West Roxbury, Mass.) earned the win in net.

Paisley Meyer (Greenland, N.H.) scored for the Big Red (12-3-2). Eva Mai Whyte (Natick, Mass.) started in net.