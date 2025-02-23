New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

11 standouts, takeaways from Cushing’s comeback win over Kimball Union

Max Dineen potted two goals against Kimball Union on Saturday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

ASHBURNHAM, Mass. — If there was one game that encapsulated the Max Dineen experience, it was likely Saturday.

After being down two goals late in the first period, Dineen potted two to tie the game and lead Cushing to a 4-2 win over Kimball Union in a rematch of last season's Elite 8 final.

His first goal was a snipe. With just over three minutes to play in the second period, Dineen got a pass from sophomore Chase Warsofsky (Northboro, Mass.) as he entered the zone. Dineen took two steps and rifled a shot over KUA senior goalie Blake McMeniman's (Revere, Mass.) glove, cutting the KUA lead to 2-1.

Dineen struck again midway through the third period. His hustle led him to steal the puck from a Kimball Union defender, get a breakaway and score, tying the game, 2-2.

