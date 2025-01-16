David Bosco tallied two assists against Thayer. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

BELMONT, Mass. — In a top-10 matchup on Wednesday night, No. 5 Belmont Hill tied No. 7 Thayer, 3-3.

As annoying as a tie is, it was a phenomenal hockey game that featured a little bit of everything between the ISL Keller rivals vying for top-five recognition.

The Tigers were the first ones to land a punch, as sophomore forward Tommy Wilkinson (Braintree, Mass.) opened the scoring midway through the first period. Senior forward Charlie Wilkinson (Braintree, Mass.) extended that lead on a shot from the top of the zone off the rush just over one minute into the second period, giving Thayer a commanding 2-0 lead.

That lead evaporated quickly in a wild second period.