11 standouts, takeaways from BB&N’s win over Phillips Exeter

Emi Biotti (15) and Lexi Mara (19) celebrate the first of Biotti's two goals against Exeter. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — BB&N is back on track.

The Knights took down Phillips Exeter, 3-2, at home on Saturday for their third win in a row. The three straight victories follow a 3-6-1 stretch in their previous 10 games.

Emi Biotti (Cambridge, Mass.) scored twice, and Kate Glantz (Burlington, Mass.) also scored for the Knights. Eva Mai Whyte (Natick, Mass.) made 23 saves in the win. BB&N improved to 10-6-2 with the win. The Knights, the reigning Large School champs, would be the No. 2 seed in the Large School bracket if the playoffs started today, according to USHR. They're currently projected to finish as the No. 1 seed in the Large School tournament.

Maria Gray scored for the Big Red, while Allie Bell (Rowley, Mass.) started in net. Exeter would be the No. 3 seed in the Large School tournament if it were to start today. They're projected to take the second seed in the Large bracket.

Glantz opened the scoring with eight minutes to go in the first, one-timing a feed from Molly Halloran (Belmont, Mass.) in the slot, and Biotti opened the lead two minutes later as she redirected a shot from Lexi Mara (Winchester, Mass.).

Dominique Reiher cut it to 2-1 for Exeter when she buried Emma Shu's (Westwood, Mass.) rebound two minutes into the second period.

Biotti made it 3-1 three minutes into the third, going bar-down with a wrist shot as she walked the blue line. Gray cut it to 3-2 when her backhand deflected in off a defender with 1:34 to go.

From there, BB&N stifled Exeter's late push with the net empty.

Let's dive into some standouts and takeaways from the game.