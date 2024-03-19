Avin Rodovsky had Marblehead's lone goal in the win over Nauset on Sunday. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

On Sunday, four MIAA boys champions were crowned.

St. John's Prep (controversially) won the Division 1 title, Boston Latin scored a huge upset for the Division 2 title, Marblehead won the Division 3 title with a stunning takedown of No. 1 Nauset and Dover/Sherborn-Weston earned the Division 4 title.

One of the coolest things from Sunday, however, was seeing which players came to play and showcased their best on the biggest stage.

Here are 11 standout players from the four championships. Patrick Donnelly has you covered for the girls' games.