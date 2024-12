Finn Sears potted two goals against Groton on Saturday afternoon. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WESTON, Mass. — It was a back-and-forth affair. But in the end, the better team won.

On Saturday, Rivers overpowered Groton, 7-4, getting a sizeable win in a competitive ISL Eberhart Division.

It was a nice rebound performance for Rivers who lost to Thayer, 5-4, on Friday night. Rivers improved to 3-2-0 with Saturday's win. Groton, however, fell to 2-2-0.

Let's dive into the standouts and takeaways from this matchup.