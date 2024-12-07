11 standouts and takeaways from Dexter Southfield’s tie with BB&N

Dexter Southfield celebrates Evelyn Doyle's (3) first-period goal against BB&N. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BROOKLINE, Mass. — Once again, very little separated BB&N and Dexter Southfield.

After BB&N narrowly edged Dexter, 1-0, in last year's Large School championship, the two fought to a 3-3 tie in a much-anticipated rematch in Friday's season-opener.

Senior Brenna O'Reilly (Burlington, Mass.), senior Savana Littlewood (Braintree, Mass.) and senior Izzy King (Bedford, Mass.) scored for the Knights (0-0-1). Senior Eva Mai Whyte started in net for BB&N.

For the hosts, junior Evelyn Doyle (Needham, Mass.), sophomore Maggie Lovering (Scituate, Mass.) and sophomore Devon Moore (Milton, Mass.) each scored. Addie Sutherland (West Roxbury, Mass.) got the nod in net for Dexter (0-0-1).

Doyle opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal with 7:04 left in the first period as the puck banked in off Whyte from a sharp angle.

O'Reilly answered for BB&N with a one-timer from the left circle with 43 seconds left in the first.

Lovering restored the one-goal lead for Dexter with 8:05 to go in the second when she was in a perfect spot for a rebound after Maddie Murphy (Dorchester, Mass.) and Sawyer Merrill (Hingham, Mass.) combined for a chance in the slot.

King tied it, 2-2, just 30 seconds into the third period, tipping in O'Reilly's blast from the point. Littlewood gave the Knights their first lead of the night with 9:56 to go in regulation off a backdoor feed from Kate Glantz (Burlington, Mass.).

Moore answered shortly after for Dexter, burying a loose puck in a goal-mouth scramble with 7:53 left in regulation.

Overtime came and went with neither side able to capitalize on several scoring chances.

Let's dive into 11 standouts and takeaways from the game.