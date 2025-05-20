New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

11 standout ’09 players from Mass. Hockey girls Final 40

By

Jane Daley
Jane Daley is one of the most dynamic prospects among the 2009s. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

ROCKLAND, Mass. — The state’s best girls hockey players took over Lovell Arena this past weekend.

Mass. Hockey’s girls festival came down to its Final 40 across the 2008, 2009 and 2010 age groups.

Players will now be selected for USA Hockey’s National Development Camps in the summer. The Girls National 16/17 (2008/2009) and the Girls National 15 (2010) camps will be at Miami University (Ohio) in July. The U18 Women’s National Festival (2008-10) will be at the Northwood School in Lake Placid, N.Y., in August.

Last year, selections for each camp were released before the end of the month.

A friendly reminder, Massachusetts is its own district in the eyes of USA Hockey. Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont make up the New England District.

One theme from the 2009s this weekend was that many skaters who impressed at last month's festival kept the momentum rolling right into the Final 40. Going into the weekend, I highlighted the '09 forwards as a deep group, chock-full of exciting talent. That's also reflected below.  

Let’s dive into 11 standouts from the 2009s.

