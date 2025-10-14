New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

11 standout 16Us from 2025 CPC Columbus Day Showcase

Avatar photo
By

Tatum Friedholm
Tatum Friedholm's offensive instincts impressed on the Boston Americans' blue line. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

HAVERHILL, Mass. — There were plenty of women's college hockey prospects on the ice at the Haverhill Valley Forum this weekend.

The CPC Columbus Day Showcase featured 12 total teams across the 16U and 19U age groups. I made it up to Haverhill on Sunday to take in the final day of action.

Here's a look at the 16U teams I saw:

Boston Americans Tier 1
Boston Americans Tier 2
Valley Jr. Warriors Tier 1
Valley Jr. Warriors Tier 2
Vermont Jr. Catamounts Elite

We'll break down some uncommitted standouts among the 19Us later this week. For now, let's take a look at the 16U players who stood out.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Nobles: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

For the first time since 2001, there will be someone other than Brian Day behind the Nobles boys' hockey bench. Day announced his retirement in…
Read More
Tatum Friedholm

11 standout 16Us from 2025 CPC Columbus Day Showcase

HAVERHILL, Mass. — There were plenty of women's college hockey prospects on the ice at the Haverhill Valley Forum this weekend. The CPC Columbus Day…
Read More

17 uncommitted standouts from Cape Cod Whalers 18U Showcase

BROOKLINE, Mass. — This past weekend, the Cape Cod Whalers hosted an 18U showcase at Dexter Southfield featuring eight teams: Brookline Whalers, Cape Cod Whalers,…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter