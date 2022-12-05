11 players to watch in MIAA boys high school hockey

Tyler Hamilton, who'll play for Catholic Memorial, stood out for the Boston Junior Eagles this fall. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Despite the best efforts from academies and prep schools, there are still a number of good players taking to the ice in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association hockey circuit each and every night.

Three players who played Massachusetts high school hockey in 2021-22 have committed to Division 1 colleges since August. Former Malden Catholic defenseman Owen Keefe (Saugus, Mass.) has moved on to the Muskegon Lumberjacks, but he committed to Boston University before playing a game in the USHL. After two seasons of scoring an abundance of goals at Arlington High School, Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.) pledged to New Hampshire and is now heading to Kimball Union. Finally, former BC High two-way center Ryan Flaherty (Milton, Mass.) went to Avon Old Farms as a Holy Cross commit.

“It’s been going on for a lot of years where they commit before leaving high school hockey. With social media, (the academies and prep schools) are winning the narrative. A lot of people don’t realize how underrated a lot of players are in the MIAA,” said Arlington head coach John Messuri (Arlington, Mass.).

“MIAA hockey is still very much alive and well,” concurred longtime BC High coach John Flaherty (South Boston, Mass.). “Do we have the depth and dominance of years past? No, but there are still very good players on rosters all across the top Catholic and public teams, as evidenced by the three commits.

“There are more options than ever before, but what can’t be denied is that MIAA hockey is still a great level for young players to play top minutes, key situations and gain exposure to college programs as well as junior and prep.”

Defending MIAA Division 1 state champion St. John’s Prep won last year with a talented and deep roster, full of multisport athletes. Kristian Hanson’s team might have lacked that true superstar or sure-fire Division 1 prospect, but it made up for it by being able to roll three lines and three defensive pairings each night.

While there might not be high-end prospects in 2022-23 like in 2021-22, there certainly are players remaining on MIAA teams who college coaches are looking at or will be looking at in the future. These 10 players look to be top players for the usual contenders in Massachusetts high school hockey.