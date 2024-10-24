New England Hockey Journal

NHL Draft

11 New Englanders make 2025 NHL Central Scouting’s preliminary watch list

Carter Amico got the highest rating among New Englanders from NHL Central Scouting. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

With the 2025 NHL Draft roughly nine months away, NHL Central Scouting came out with its preliminary players to watch list.

The list provides a guide for NHL scouts to track players all over the world. Scouts will spend the lead-up to June travelling and watching these players, circling players they do like and crossing out those they don't.

Eleven New Englanders made the preliminary list, with a lot more making it who have connections to the region. That number is down from last year when 20 locals opened on the list.

NHL Central Scouting ranks every player with an 'A', 'B', 'C' or 'W' rating. Here's what it means.

  • A rating: First-round candidate
  • B rating: Second- or third-round candidate
  • C rating: Fourth- or fifth-round candidate
  • W rating: Sixth- or seventh-round candidate

