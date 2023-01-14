Will Smith ranks second on the USNTDP U18 team with 59 points. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

USA Hockey NTDP teammates Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.) cracked the top five on Friday when the 2023 NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings were released.

The two forwards, both committed to Boston College, were ranked third and fourth, respectively, among North American skaters.

They were only behind Regina Pats center Connor Bedard, the star Canadian who has long been hailed as the top player in this draft class, and former Kimball Union center Adam Fantilli, who is currently skating for the University of Michigan.

Here is the full list of players either from New England or with New England connections on NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings.