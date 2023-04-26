11 New England forwards to watch in 2023 USHL Phase 1 Draft

Teddy Mutryn had eight goals and 34 points for St. Sebastian's this season. (St. Sebastian's Athletics)

The 2023 USHL Phase 1 Draft is set to take place Tuesday, May 2 at 5 p.m. EST.

Over the course of 10 rounds, 16 teams will select players from the 2007 birth year, who will be U-17 players during next year's season.

Many players from New England will eagerly await their name called.

In this story, we'll take a look at some of the forwards in New England/who play for New England-based teams who have a shot at being picked. Some of the players on this list are guarantees, while others at least have a case to be selected. A separate story will be done on defensemen.

There are two categories: high chance and sleepers.

Let's dive in.