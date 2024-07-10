New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

11 local prospects to watch for the 2026 NHL Draft

Avatar photo
By

Spencer Thornborough is a top '08 prospect. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

June 2026. It feels like it’s not for a long time, right?

But that’s how we felt about June 2024 and June 2023 and June 2022 … you get it.

The 2026 NHL Draft isn’t for another two years. Still, there’s a pretty good idea of who some of the top New England prospects will be for the event.

Players born from Jan. 1, 2006, to Sept. 15, 2008, will be eligible to be selected. We will include players only in their first year of eligibility in this story.

The class is strong. Multiple candidates are on track to be legitimate NHL prospects in the 12 months leading up to this draft.

So, are there any first-round picks? That’s hard to tell so far out. But there certainly are a handful who might have a case.

Players are listed alphabetically. Let’s dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

11 local prospects to watch for the 2026 NHL Draft

June 2026. It feels like it’s not for a long time, right? But that’s how we felt about June 2024 and June 2023 and June…
Read More

College hockey commitments: Where will the ’07 boys be playing?

When the 2023-24 college hockey season began, there were no 2007-born players. On the ice, players born in that year will have no impact on…
Read More

2025 NHL Draft: Who are the local prospects to watch next year?

The 2023 NHL Draft featured two locals chosen inside the top 10. This year, Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) was taken 20th overall by the New…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter