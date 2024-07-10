Spencer Thornborough is a top '08 prospect. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

June 2026. It feels like it’s not for a long time, right?

But that’s how we felt about June 2024 and June 2023 and June 2022 … you get it.

The 2026 NHL Draft isn’t for another two years. Still, there’s a pretty good idea of who some of the top New England prospects will be for the event.

Players born from Jan. 1, 2006, to Sept. 15, 2008, will be eligible to be selected. We will include players only in their first year of eligibility in this story.

The class is strong. Multiple candidates are on track to be legitimate NHL prospects in the 12 months leading up to this draft.

So, are there any first-round picks? That’s hard to tell so far out. But there certainly are a handful who might have a case.

Players are listed alphabetically. Let’s dive in.