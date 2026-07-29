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Recruiting

11 insiders’ advice for Aug. 1 college hockey commits: ‘Look beyond the logo’

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BU goalie Mikhail Yegorov in 2025. (Scott W. Grau/Getty Images)

This may come as a shocker, but I wasn't an Aug. 1 college hockey recruiting commit. I also wasn't a college hockey recruiting commit in any of the other 11 months of the year.

I'm in the large majority of hockey players who were nowhere near Division 1 caliber.

So I don't have personal advice for Aug. 1 caliber recruits. Instead, over the last four years, I've been fortunate to pick the brains of people who do. College coaches who are involved with recruiting daily, prep coaches who let players sit in their office and talk through options for hours and advisors whose focus is helping players find the right collegiate fit.

And, of course, the players who've gone through it themselves.

Aug. 1 is the day when rising juniors can accept offers from Division 1 college hockey programs. That's this Saturday, so players getting college attention are thinking about this a lot. 

I wanted to get some more advice for them. Let's dive in.

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