Prospects

11 high-end Division 1 prospects to watch for next Aug. 1




Rocco Pelosi is a top Division 1 prospect this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

While I was chatting with a college coach last month around Aug. 1, he mentioned that his school had its local sights set on next Aug. 1.

It's easy to see why.

Even 11 months out, there are a good number of high-end, local prospects who will be highly sought after by Division 1 programs. Colleges can begin to contact this next batch on Jan. 1, 2025. It isn't until Aug. 1, however, that they can verbally offer rising juniors.

These players are mostly Beanpot-caliber players, and should also draw interest from top-tier colleges outside of the northeast.

That doesn't even include potential U.S. National Team Development Program prospects Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.), Finn Sears (Medford, Mass.) and Sam Pandolfo (Winchester, Mass.). The '09 trio from Rivers were eighth graders last year and ninth graders this season. They could accelerate but haven't yet, so they're left off this list.

More names will certainly be in our story that typically comes out around Jan. 1 of rising sophomores who should field calls. They will boost their stock throughout the fall and winter.

But this batch of players already has college coaches talking.

