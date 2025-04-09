11 standout girls 19U defenders and goalies from USA Hockey Nationals

Maggie Averill was clutch for Assabet in their win over Mid Fairfield. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

MARLBORO, Mass. — Some of the best girls hockey prospects in the nation, and even the world, took over Massachusetts last week.

USA Hockey held Tier I girls national tournaments at the trusty New England Sports Center. Among the 19U teams, five squads represented Massachusetts and New England, including Assabet Valley, the East Coast Wizards, the Massachusetts Spitfires, the Mid Fairfield CT Stars and NAHA.

The Bishop Kearney Selects took home the 19U Tier I crown, knocking off NAHA, 9-0, in Sunday’s championship. BK had to go through the Spitfires in the quarterfinals and Assabet in the semifinals.