11 forwards to watch for the 2025 USHL Phase 1 Draft

Joe Covelluzzi played his fall hockey with the Neponset River Rats. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

When the 2025 USHL Phase 1 Draft kicks off on Monday, all eyes will be on the '09s.

It's the 2009-born player's year to be taken in the Phase 1 Draft. Even with the CHL ruling allowing prospects to play for CHL teams and still be eligible for NCAA Division 1 hockey, getting drafted — and eventually playing — in the USHL is a big deal.

Fourteen New Englanders were picked in the 10-round draft last season. This season, four locals made the U.S. National Team Development Program, so they won't be picked on Monday.

Along with them, Braiden Scuderi and Stephen Cover, high-end forwards for Mount St. Charles' 15O team, were tendered by USHL teams — Scuderi signed on with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, while Cover opted for the Madison Capitols.

Players picked in Phase 1 don't typically go right to their USHL teams. All 14 locals picked last season at least began their season with their former team.

Here are 10 forwards who could hear their name called on Monday. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.