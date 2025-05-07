Liam Guilderson had 51 points this winter for Belmont. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

More spots will be up for grabs for 2009-born players at the Mass. Hockey boys festival this season.

With Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.), Finn Sears (Medford, Mass.) and Sam Pandolfo (Winchester, Mass.) on the U.S. National Team Development Program, they will not participate in the festival this season or be at USA Hockey's Select 16 Camp.

This should open the door for more players to punch tickets to Buffalo.

The '09 forward group is fairly strong. Some of these players are already receiving interest from Division 1 programs, while many others will get it when they become eligible next Jan. 1.

The festival, which begins this weekend at New England Sports Center, will help with that. Players will compete for spots in the Final 40, held the following weekend at Lovell Arena. From there, the goal is to make Select 16 Camp.

Click or tap here for the full rosters for the Mass. Hockey boys festival

Here are a slew of forwards to keep an eye on this weekend. As always, there aren't the only forwards to watch. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.

Let's dive in.