11 defenders to watch for the 2025 USHL Phase 1 Draft

Colin Yandle was a standout defenseman with Catholic Memorial this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Fourteen New Englanders were selected in the 10 rounds of the USHL Phase 1 Draft last season. Now, it's the 2009-born players' time to be selected.

The USHL Phase 1 Draft kicks off on Monday at 6 p.m. EST and will go for 15 rounds. Getting drafted into the USHL — and eventually playing someday — is a big deal for players. Even with the CHL ruling in November, the USHL is still a top priority for local players looking to play junior hockey.

Four locals made the U.S. National Team Development Program, so they won't be selected. One of those players is defenseman Jake Boguniecki (Orange, Conn.), who most certainly would've headlined this list had he not been picked for the next NTDP squad.

Players picked in Phase 1 don't typically go right to their USHL teams. All 14 locals picked last season at least began their season with their former team.

We've already looked at 10 forwards who could hear their names called on Monday. But before we look at the defensemen and goalies who could be picked, I want to mention a forward I admittedly forgot from Thursday's story.

Let's dive in.