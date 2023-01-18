Mikka Kelechian leads Milton in points with 18. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The prep school holiday tournaments are always a highlight on the local hockey calendar. This year was no exception, as there was no shortage of excitement and rinks filled to capacity.

In addition to competing for a trophy, players are afforded the opportunity to showcase their skill in front of a large number of college recruiters and NHL scouts. Coaches and scouts go to these tournaments with players circled ahead of time, but less heralded players can sometimes catch their attention, as well.

That was the case for six prep school skaters, who played their way onto the most recent NHL Central Scouting list, a forecast for the 2023 draft. The merits of the scouting service’s work is often questioned in the rink, but it’s a nice recognition for players.

Avon Old Farms goaltender Stephen Peck, defenseman Hudson Miller, and right wing Joseph Odyniec (Ridgefield, Conn.) all worked their way onto the list following the Winged Beavers’ win at the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic. Taft goaltender Rudy Guimond, Kent left wing Jack Roberts, and Kimball Union left wing Kyle Murray-Smith (South Stafford, Vt.) also earned the nod from NHL Central Scouting’s three scouts who attended the holiday tournaments.

Below is a look at 10 uncommitted juniors and seniors whose stock soared during the holiday tournaments.