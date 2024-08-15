10 uncommitted standouts from Week 8 of Foxboro Prep League

Cole Pouliot-Porter will be in net for New Hampton this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Wednesday night marked the final week of regular season action in the Foxboro Prep League.

Team Omicioli started the slate with a 10-5 win over Team Donatelli. Team Cox followed it up with a 7-4 victory over Team Walsh.

The night's best game was the final one between Team Moran and Team Holske. It was a goalie duel, which we'll get to in a bit, but it needed overtime for a winner. Team Moran edged out Team Holske, 4-3.

The playoffs begin next week. The matchups are Team Holske vs. Team Omicioli and Team Cox vs. Team Moran on Wednesday. The winners of each game will play in the championship on Thursday.

Here are 10 uncommitted standouts from Week 8.