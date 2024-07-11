10 uncommitted standouts from Week 4 of Foxboro Prep League

Joe Marchi posted 26 points in 31 games as a sophomore at Dexter Southfield. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was the fourth week of the Foxboro Prep League, which is held every Wednesday until Aug. 22 at Foxboro Sports Center.

Various top '08s were away this week as they embarked on USA Hockey's Select 16 Camp. Still, the games were good.

The highlight of the night was Team Walsh, led by Bowdoin men's hockey assistant coach Sean Walsh, running a neutral zone trap against Team Moran, which Ian Moran coaches. Nothing hits quite like a trap at 9 p.m. on a Wednesday night in July. The move worked, as Team Walsh snuck away with a 2-1 win.

The magic of the Foxboro Prep League.

Here are 10 uncommitted standouts from the three games.