Owen Leahy scores the game-winning goal in overtime for Lawrence Academy on Sunday. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There were big-name stars that could have been skating on the Sullivan Arena ice Sunday at the NEPSAC Piatelli/Simmons Small School Tournament.

However, injuries and a first-round upset kept some of the studs on St. Mark’s at home. Lawrence Academy and Frederick Gunn had a hand in making sure others with NHL Central Scouting grades or college logos next to their names in this tournament field were left out of the final.

The NEPSAC Small School Tournament final, won in overtime by Lawrence Academy, was the only of the three games Sunday that didn’t feature at least one Division 1 college hockey commit.

However, here is a look at the uncommitted players who stood out in the game that featured a late comeback to force overtime.