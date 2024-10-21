10 uncommitted standout forwards from New England Fall Prep Hockey League

Zach Baker posted 21 points in 26 games for Groton last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

SALEM, N.H. — On Sunday, I traveled to the Icenter to catch a slew of New England Fall Prep Hockey League games. Various prep players and teams play in the league, which takes place on Saturdays and Sundays.

Schools like Kimball Union, New Hampton, St. Paul's, Phillips Exeter, Proctor and Governor's Academy have teams in the league.

Unfortunately, I couldn't see everyone. But on Sunday afternoon, I did get to see a variety of skill levels. Here are the teams I watched.

North

Central

Boston Knights 18U

East

Fall Prep Wildcats

Seacoast Performance Academy 18U

Fall Prep Hornets

95 Giants

It was an interesting batch of players. In some games, it was high-level prep guys, while in others it was MIAA players hoping to make an impact during their senior year. I got to see some players I'd never seen before, which is always an exciting thing.

Here are 10 uncommitted forwards who stood out. A separate story will be done on defenders.