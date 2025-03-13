Lilly Shaughnessy was clutch for Tabor with three goals in the Large School tournament. (Yuqi Qian)

Every year, there are always unsung heroes that emerge in the playoffs.

That was no different in this season's NEPSAC girls tournaments.

While some of the region's biggest producers and top commits, like Loomis Chaffee's Lindsay Stepnowski (South Glastonbury, Conn.; Harvard), had standout postseason performances, there were plenty of uncommitted players who had strong runs.

The playoffs give upperclassmen another opportunity to show what they've got, and it offers younger players a chance to put their names on the radar.

I did my best to keep tabs on everything going on throughout the playoffs, whether that was watching as many streams as I could during Wednesday's quarterfinals, getting down to Loomis Chaffee for the Elite 8 semis against BB&N, tracking down video from the rest of Saturday's semifinals or spending Sunday at Taft for all three championships.

One thing a lot of the teams that made deep runs had in common was having older, experienced defensive cores with their fair share of commits. So, this article is fairly forward-heavy.

Let's dive into 10 uncommitted players who boosted their stock last week.