Billy MacAusland had 61 points for Nobles this season. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

While the New England prep hockey season is over, there are still important games left to play.

USA Hockey's 18U Tier 1 national championship for full-season and half-season teams begins April 1 and runs through April 6 in Cranberry Township, Penn.

Three local teams will compete: Boston Junior Eagles, Northern Conn. Nor'Easters and the Central Mass. Penguins.

This tournament offers players a final chance to be looked at by college coaches, junior coaches and NHL scouts before the spring arrives.

Here are 10 uncommitted players with much to gain next week.

Let's dive in.