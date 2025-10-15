New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

10 uncommitted 19U standouts from 2025 CPC Columbus Day Showcase

Avatar photo
By

Clara Peroni
Clara Peroni makes a save against the Valley Jr. Warriors on Sunday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

HAVERHILL, Mass. — There were plenty of women's college hockey prospects on the ice at the Haverhill Valley Forum this weekend.

The CPC Columbus Day Showcase featured 12 total teams across the 16U and 19U age groups. I made it up to Haverhill on Sunday to take in the final day of action.

After highlighting the 16U standouts earlier this week, it's time to break down the 19Us. Here's a look at the 19U teams I saw:

  • Boston Americans Tier 2
  • Boston Hockey Group
  • Lovell Academy
  • Maine Evolution
  • Valley Jr. Warriors Tier 1
  • Valley Jr. Warriors Tier 2

There were plenty of college commits on the ice over the weekend, and many of them impressed.

A pair of Vermont-bound skaters from the Valley Jr. Warriors Tier 1s were front and center in New Hampton defender Addy Peel (Scarborough, Maine) and Phillips Exeter forward Maria Gray. UConn commit and Exeter defender Grace Riley showed out, as did Bowdoin commit and Deerfield defender Charlotte McFadzean. Lovell Academy captain and Clarkson-committed defender Faith Baratta impressed, too.

But what about the uncommitted players among the 19Us? Let’s dive into 10 who stood out.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

8 takeaways from men’s college hockey recruiting over the last month

It's been over a month since we last took stock of the big men's college hockey recruiting developments. Now feels like a good time to…
Read More
Ava Decourcey

Nobles: What to expect in girls prep hockey in 2025-26

Rarely, if ever, does a prep hockey season go by without Nobles being a premier factor atop the NEPSAC landscape. That was the case once…
Read More

Choate: What to expect in boys prep hockey in 2025-26

Choate's last winning season was 11 years ago. In 2014-15, the Wild Boars went 16-7-5. They posted 10 wins over the first three seasons of…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter