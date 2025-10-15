Clara Peroni makes a save against the Valley Jr. Warriors on Sunday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

HAVERHILL, Mass. — There were plenty of women's college hockey prospects on the ice at the Haverhill Valley Forum this weekend.

The CPC Columbus Day Showcase featured 12 total teams across the 16U and 19U age groups. I made it up to Haverhill on Sunday to take in the final day of action.

After highlighting the 16U standouts earlier this week, it's time to break down the 19Us. Here's a look at the 19U teams I saw:

Boston Americans Tier 2

Boston Hockey Group

Lovell Academy

Maine Evolution

Valley Jr. Warriors Tier 1

Valley Jr. Warriors Tier 2

There were plenty of college commits on the ice over the weekend, and many of them impressed.

A pair of Vermont-bound skaters from the Valley Jr. Warriors Tier 1s were front and center in New Hampton defender Addy Peel (Scarborough, Maine) and Phillips Exeter forward Maria Gray. UConn commit and Exeter defender Grace Riley showed out, as did Bowdoin commit and Deerfield defender Charlotte McFadzean. Lovell Academy captain and Clarkson-committed defender Faith Baratta impressed, too.

But what about the uncommitted players among the 19Us? Let’s dive into 10 who stood out.