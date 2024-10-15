Liam Donnelly projects to be a big player for Avon Old Farms this winter. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

FOXBORO, Mass. — It was a long weekend. So you know what that meant.

Several rinks in Massachusetts and Rhode Island hosted the Beast Columbus Day Showcase from Friday through Monday, with players getting a chance to play in front of prep coaches, college coaches, junior scouts and NHL scouts.

I focused on the 16Us this weekend, mainly at Foxboro Sports Center. What's interesting about the 16Us is not only are they looking to perform for a Division 1 commitment, but many are on the cusp of breaking out in prep.

And now for 10 uncommitted 16U forwards who stood out. A separate story will be done on defensemen and goalies.