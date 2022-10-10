10 things we learned from New England D1 college hockey Oct. 7-9

Zach Metsa registered a goal on the weekend for Quinnipiac. (Photo by Rob Rasmussen/Quinnipiac Athletics)

The holiday weekend marked a true start to the Division 1 men’s college hockey season for New England programs.

With two October weekends complete, only the four Ivy League teams are still on the outside looking in at hitting the ice for the opening of the regular season. They will be waiting until the final weekend of the month to do so.

Three Hockey East teams started with multiple victories right away, while Quinnipiac maintained its place among the nation’s elite with an unbeaten first showing. The Bobcats are one of several local clubs getting set for big matchups this coming weekend.

Here are 10 things we learned during this past weekend of college hockey: