UMass swept No. 1 Denver this past weekend. (Chris Tucci/UMass Athletics)

New England teams were major players during a loaded weekend of Division 1 men’s college hockey.

The busy slate was full of series and games involving ranked teams, including four non-conference sets and a Saturday night showdown in Hockey East play. UMass posted a sweep in a weekend-long clash of the past two national champions.

Quinnipiac made its noise far on the road, while UConn also enjoyed a 1-0-1 weekend that included a shutout and an offensive outburst of its own.

Atlantic Hockey play also began with two local teams pulling off sweeps.

Here are 10 things we learned during this past weekend of college hockey: