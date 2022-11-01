10 things we learned from New England college hockey Oct. 28-30

Matthew Coronato helped power Harvard's hot start. (Gil Talbot/Harvard Athletics)

With the return of the Ivy League, all of New England’s Division 1 college hockey teams have gotten their seasons underway.

Harvard got contributions from its top returning players and a freshman during a pair of wins, while two other local rivals went head-to-head.

Hockey East saw some important players return while the last unbeaten team in New England saw its opening run snapped in a highly competitive series. Two of the region’s Atlantic Hockey clubs also earned big conference victories, including one sweeping a two-game set.

Here are 10 things we learned during this past weekend of college hockey: