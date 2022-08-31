10 things to watch in girls prep school hockey in new season

Nobles forward Molly MacCurtain had a 26-goal season in her first year. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC postseason was as competitive as ever this past spring, and there will be plenty of teams and players to follow when the puck drops this winter.

From the top returners to teams primed to vie for championships, here are some of the top storylines for the upcoming NEPSAC season.

Austin Prep in NEPSAC

Fresh off an undefeated season and an MIAA Division 1 state title, the Cougars will join NEPSAC as an independent school. The program enjoyed recent success at the high-school level, winning a state championship in 2016 and sharing the title in 2020.

Coming off a 27-0 campaign, Austin Prep might need time to find its footing at the prep level.