From left: Rivers' Jonathan Rivard takes a face-off with St. Mark's Will Manchuso. (Heng Leong/hl1.media)

WESTON, Mass. — Despite a late goal for Rivers, St. Mark's held on for a big win on Saturday, taking down the Red Wings, 4-3.

The Lions opened the scoring early when sophomore forward Caiden Pellegrino (Uxbridge, Mass.) knocked in a rebound off a shot from senior defenseman Jack O'Connor less than two minutes into the game.

Rivers knotted things up, 1-1, early in the second period when freshman forward Carter Meyer (Winchester, Mass.) took the puck to the net and found freshman Finn Sears (Medford, Mass.) in front for a tally.

St. Mark's appeared to take the lead midway through the second period when freshman forward Keith Olympia (Sudbury, Mass.) scored, but it was called off due to goalie interference. The Lions eventually did score later in the frame when sophomore forward Thomas Birks had a shot from the point bounce off him and in, making it 2-1.

The third period is where things got crazy.