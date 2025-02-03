Nolan Russell celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WALTHAM, Mass. — The second round of Doherty Division action in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament did not disappoint.

Arlington and Reading, bitter Middlesex League rivals, needed two overtimes to decide a winner with the Spy Ponders coming out on top, 2-1, after a Nolan Russell goal.

Once those two teams left the ice, Belmont upset Hingham, 2-1. The Marauders got two goals from star sophomore Liam Guilderson to beat the No. 2 Harbormen.

Here's a full breakdown of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament second round:

Doherty Division

Winner’s bracket: Arlington 2, Reading 1 (2OT)

Reading 1 (2OT) Winner’s bracket: Belmont 2, Hingham 1

Hingham 1 Loser’s bracket: Tewksbury 3, Braintree 0

Braintree 0 Loser’s bracket: Winchester 4, Concord-Carlisle 1

Brinn Division

Winner’s bracket: Canton 5, Marshfield 2

Marshfield 2 Winner’s bracket: Weymouth 2, Chelmsford 1

Chelmsford 1 Loser’s bracket: Walpole 4, Franklin 0

Franklin 0 Loser’s bracket: Wellesley 6, Norwood 5 (OT)

While Arlington and Belmont doing battle for the Doherty Division championship next Sunday at Tsongas Center is big, there were a lot of takeaways and things we learned about Arlington, Reading, Belmont and Hingham — four of the most interesting public school teams in the MIAA.

Let's dive in.