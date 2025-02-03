New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

10 takeaways from second round of Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament

Avatar photo
By

Nolan Russell celebrates his game-winning goal in overtime. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

WALTHAM, Mass. — The second round of Doherty Division action in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament did not disappoint.

Arlington and Reading, bitter Middlesex League rivals, needed two overtimes to decide a winner with the Spy Ponders coming out on top, 2-1, after a Nolan Russell goal.

Once those two teams left the ice, Belmont upset Hingham, 2-1. The Marauders got two goals from star sophomore Liam Guilderson to beat the No. 2 Harbormen.

Here's a full breakdown of the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament second round:

Doherty Division 

  • Winner’s bracket: Arlington 2, Reading 1 (2OT)
  • Winner’s bracket: Belmont 2, Hingham 1
  • Loser’s bracket: Tewksbury 3, Braintree 0
  • Loser’s bracket: Winchester 4, Concord-Carlisle 1

Brinn Division 

  • Winner’s bracket: Canton 5, Marshfield 2
  • Winner’s bracket: Weymouth 2, Chelmsford 1
  • Loser’s bracket: Walpole 4, Franklin 0
  • Loser’s bracket: Wellesley 6, Norwood 5 (OT)

While Arlington and Belmont doing battle for the Doherty Division championship next Sunday at Tsongas Center is big, there were a lot of takeaways and things we learned about Arlington, Reading, Belmont and Hingham — four of the most interesting public school teams in the MIAA.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

12 former prep stars to watch in the 2025 men’s Beanpot

It’s the first Monday of February, and New England hockey fans know what that means. The Beanpot is back. The men’s tournament takes center stage…
Read More

10 takeaways from second round of Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament

WALTHAM, Mass. — The second round of Doherty Division action in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament did not disappoint. Arlington and Reading, bitter Middlesex…
Read More

Boys prep rankings: Deerfield rises into top five after strong week

It was a weird week in New England boys prep hockey. All of the top five teams from last week had some sort of stumble.…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter