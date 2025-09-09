New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
College Commitments

10 takeaways from recent women’s college hockey recruiting

Avatar photo
By

Ava Decourcey
Nobles standout defender Ava Decourcey recently committed to Yale. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The women's college hockey recruiting cycle rolls on.

It's been roughly a month since we last took stock of notable recruiting news around New England and just under three months since players in the class of 2027 became eligible to commit. So, it's a perfect time to take a look at the latest surrounding the region's colleges and recruits.

Since our last round of takeaways, two of the most notable prospects to track during this cycle, Annabelle Lovell (Hingham, Mass.) and Maggie Averill (Wayland, Mass.), each secured college commitments. Lovell chose Minnesota, while Averill joined her older sister, Caroline, in Princeton's pipeline. We previously broke down each commitment.

Nevertheless, there's still plenty to unpack from the last month-plus.

A trio of top defenders from the region landed commitments to local programs, while other prep standouts also found landing spots. Meanwhile, some other recruiting trends continued.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Ava Decourcey

10 takeaways from recent women’s college hockey recruiting

The women's college hockey recruiting cycle rolls on. It's been roughly a month since we last took stock of notable recruiting news around New England…
Read More

10 takeaways from recent men’s college hockey recruiting

This wasn't the busiest August in men's college hockey recruiting history, but there was no shortage of news. So far, that has continued into September.…
Read More
Mya Polastry

9 standouts from 19U Islanders’ win over Northeast Generals

TYNGSBORO, Mass. — The fall hockey season is back in full swing. NEGHL action kicked off this weekend with top club programs around the region…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter