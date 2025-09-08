10 takeaways from recent men’s college hockey recruiting

This wasn't the busiest August in men's college hockey recruiting history, but there was no shortage of news.
So far, that has continued into September.
Two high-end, local '08s have committed since the start of the new month. We also haven't fully broken down some of the big-time commitments in the second half of August. Now feels like a great time to reflect.
We also recently released our database of 2009-born players' college commitments. I still can't believe '09s are old enough to commit to colleges.
Here are 10 big takeaways from the last few weeks in men's college hockey recruiting.