10 takeaways from NHL Central Scouting’s 2025 final rankings

Caeden Herrington shined in Lincoln this season. (Lincoln Stars)

The final NHL Central Scouting rankings came out for the 2025 NHL Draft, and it was a rough one for New England.

Only seven locals made the list, which is down from the 13 who were ranked last season. It's even down from 2023, when only nine New Englanders' names were on NHL Central Scouting's final ranking.

The scouting service released its final rankings for 2025, separating players into four categories: North American skaters, North American goalies, International skaters and International goalies.

NHL Central Scouting offers a strong service to NHL teams, giving them players to track through the season. One thing to remember is that just because a player is labeled a first- or second-round candidate doesn't mean they will be. That's only among North American skaters — there are still several other international skaters.

The big question coming from these rankings: Is this season an anomaly for New England or signs of a growing trend?

Let's dive into the takeaways.