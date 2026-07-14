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10 takeaways from 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp invitations

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Isaac Davis made Hlinka Camp out of Select 17s. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The main point of USA Hockey's Select 17 Camp is to pick the team for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. This year, the '09s were gunning for an invite.

On Monday, shortly after the camp finished, USA Hockey announced its selections to move on to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp, which will be held July 23-27 in Saint Paul, Minn. The players who move on will play at Hlinka Aug. 3-8 in Edmonton.

Two locals made the camp: forward Isaac Davis (Rockland, Mass.) and defenseman Cam Minella (Darien, Conn.). Along with them, Phillips Andover defenseman Jack O'Dell and Mount St. Charles goalie Quinn Beumer advanced to the camp.

There is always quite a bit of reaction to this kind of news. To be clear, these players are just heading to Hlinka Camp and still need to make the team.

So, let's dive in with some quick takeaways.

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